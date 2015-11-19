This is a 2-hour activity for Interactive Notebooks that includes a QR code scavenger hunt! To learn their vocabulary, students must use their devices to scan QR codes...it’s a favorite in our classrooms! Students also have fun notes to add to their Interactive Notebooks! Once they’ve learned vocabulary, there are lots of suggestions for fun games and activities for practice.

How can I use it?:
-as a way to introduce school supplies vocabulary to students
-as a learning station or learning center

Who is it for?
-Novice Level ESL, ELL, and ELD Students
-Students in Grades K-12

At the end of this activity, students will be able to:
-use and identify vocabulary

Includes:
-7 pages of content
-24 vocabulary words
-detailed instructions and ideas for use
-QR code scavenger hunt
-Notes for Interactive Notebook

Created: Nov 19, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

