This unit has everything you need to teach thematic vocabulary in an effective way! This packet contains easy to understand resources for school supply vocabulary, classes, school verbs, school people, and school places! PERFECT for back to school :)
Each section contains the same format of materials. When the format stays the same and only the content changes - students with special needs are often able to learn more quickly!
Each section includes:
- Vocabulary Page
- Individualized Visual Data Sheet for Expressive or Receptive Language Data
- Spelling Worksheets (hands-on, velcro tasks)
- Writing Worksheets
- Tracing Worksheets
All activities are structured, visual, and created to be utilized with multiple types of learners! Over 60 activities included!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
