This is a bundle of all my Earth Science cootie catchers/ fortune tellers. Playing directions and folding Directions (with pictures) are Included.
Important: All these Cootie Catchers sell for $42.40; as a bundle they are 25% off, for $31.80!
There are 16 different topics, each one having multiple versions in color and black and white:
* Clouds
* Earthquakes & Plate Tectonics
* Erosion
* Fossils
* Layers of the Atmosphere
* Layers of the Earth
* Landforms
* Natural Disasters
* Natural Resources
* Rock Cycle
* Rocks and Minerals
* Seasons
* Soil
* Volcanoes
* Water Cycle
* Weather
