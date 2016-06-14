Popcorn science experiment or project that teaches students the Scientific Method in a simple and easy to follow format. Everything you need is included except the popcorn and some materials always on hand in a school or kitchen. There is nothing complicated in this experiment, even for the teacher that is new to science experiments!



Students will work together to try to find out if storing popcorn in different temperatures, such as the freezer, will help more kernels to pop. They will store several brands of popcorn in different temperatures. Then, they will pop the popcorn in a microwave or air popper. Students will count the kernels that didn't pop. They will work through all steps of the Scientific Method. As the students work through each step, they will complete the activity pages and data collection sheets. At the end, the class can enjoy a fun popcorn treat!



All activity steps are outlined in the Teacher Directions. All parts of the science experiment have record sheets and informational pages for the students to use. This is also great for kids that need to create a science project.



Included in this product:

•Teacher Directions

•Idea sparking poster

•Scientific Method chart

•Popcorn Facts

•Science Experiment record sheets

•What Will You Test? page

•Observations and Data collection page

•Reflection page