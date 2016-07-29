Science concepts can be difficult to target at the foundation level. Use these fun and engaging file folder activities to teach basic science themes. These would be great for preschool, kindergarten, or 1st grade. I use these with my students with autism to work on primary skills! Use for independent work tasks, homework, or one-on-one work time.



File folder activities are great because they are hands-on and easy to store!



This packet contains 11 File Folder Activities!

- Match Science Equipment

- Match Simple Machines

- Match Graphs

- Match Planets

- Match Body Parts

- Match Organs

- Match Animals to Habitat

- Sort Living and Non-Living

- Sort Solids and Liquids

- Sort Hot and Cold

- Sequence the Plant Life Cycle



Detailed instructions for setups and visuals labels included!