The scientific method is the cornerstone of science.
As your students explore their world, teach them the skills to evaluate what they are learning. The scientific method is not just a step by step procedure, but a way of problem solving!
Included
Scientific Method Notebook Poster
Question, Hypothesis, and Materials Sheet
Procedure Sheet
Observation and Conclusions Sheet
Scientific Method Wheel Craft
Safety First: Safety rules
Simple Language Sheets for Younger Students:
Scientific Method Notebook Poster
Question, Hypothesis, and Materials Sheet
Procedure Sheet
Observation and Conclusions Sheet
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
