Students practice write numbers in decimal notation and scientific notation by matching these 18 pairs of cards. This is a great collaborative activity in either pairs or groups—working to master several skills in one activity. In the 18 pairs of cards, one side has the number written in decimal notation and the other side is the number written in scientific notation. There are also many other ways to use these matching cards in the classroom. See my free product on ways to use matching cards in the classroom for creative ways to use these cards as a quick warm up or simple assessment.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
Categories & Grades
