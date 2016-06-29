Scotland, This Kid's Life is a booklet that focuses on how a child lives daily life in a different country, compared to how people live in their own country. This particular book tracks the life of a boy named Hamish who lives in the country of Scotland.
Included:
1. A pre-test to see what your students know about Scotland
2. A 2 page letter from Hamish that describes his life in Scotland
3. Facts about Scotland and discussion questions
4. Word Search Puzzle
5. Secret Code Puzzle
6. Make a Scottish Mobile
7. Create a Scottish Sheep
8. Color a Scottish Boy
9. Life on a Sheep Farm Writing Activity
10. Scottish Phrases
11. Crossword Puzzle about Scotland
12. Similarities and Differences Organizer and Writing Activity
Check out these other countries from the same series of This Kid's Life:
Bundle of all Countries - includes a big discount!
China
France
Germany
Japan
Mexico
Italy
India
Canada
Norway
Russia
Ireland
Brazil
England
Australia
Saudi Arabia
Spain
South Korea
Thailand
Morocco
New Zealand
Netherlands
Argentina
Peru
Ukraine
Portugal
Finland
Tunisia
Kenya
Puerto Rico
Israel
Greece
Chile
Antarctica
Egypt
United States
Switzerland
Hungary
Columbia
Belgium
Wales
Venezuela
Turkey
Dominican Republic
Guatemala
Costa Rica
Cuba
All artwork is original and create by myself.
Thanks for looking at my products,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 22
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
