This resource contains supplemental materials that align with the Scott Foresman Second Grade Science textbook. It contains Vocabulary Crosswords that accompany that entire textbook for the entire year. We have developed these fun second grade crosswords puzzles to teach, re-teach, practice, or assess vocabulary in the second grade Scott Foresman Science Curriculum for units A, B, and C. Each puzzle contains vocabulary words for each chapter within the unit, as well as some additional words found in each chapter. There is also a word bank for each puzzle so you can copy it to the back of each puzzle if you wish. There are three crossword puzzles created for your students, as well as the answer keys for you. I have used these puzzles to challenge students, to enrich and engage learning, and as a center or centers with teacher or parent helpers to teach and provide practice for science vocabulary and definitions. This important vocabulary development skill is a critical piece of education to support and align with the Common Core Standards for Language Arts under the acquisition of academic vocabulary. If you like this product, please check back soon as we will be posting new products in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us and we will promptly help you. Thank you!
The Teacher Team
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
