No years {ie. 2015, 2016} are included on this product {only months} so you can reuse each year!
Creating scrapbooks is one of my favorite activities to complete each year. It is a great ongoing project that is easy for all students to participate in, appropriate for all ages, and completely engaging. Most importantly, the students LOVE it.
Use these visuals to guide your scrapbook creation. Each month develop a few photos of each student. Use the visual directions as a guide. Have students cut out the images and graphics and arrange with photos on a piece of paper and glue. This is a great activity to complete throughout the year to work towards the finished project. It’s a great way to reflect on the previous month, encourage communication, advance vocabulary, and practice social skills!
This resource contains visual directions and scrapbook book pictures and images for each month August - June! Also included are a page with special event icons (birthdays, field trips, etc.). I hope your students enjoy this project as much as mine! My students adore their scrapbooks and carry them around for years!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
