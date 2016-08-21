Scrumdiddlyumptious Read Alouds {Roald Dahl Super Pack}
This product is a 239 page bundle of four outstanding novels by Roald Dahl sold at an incredible discount. The following books are included in this packet: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG, Matilda, and The Witches.
Many reading skills are addressed in this packet such as character analysis, prediction, sequencing, comparing/contrasting and summarizing. In addition, visualizing, sequencing, using context clues and identifying the main idea is discussed.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory {Dodecahedron Puzzle, Novel Study, & Bingo}
-56 Pages
The BFG {Novel Study, Art Project, & Common Core}
-79 Pages
Matilda {Novel Study & Interactive Movie Packet}
-58 Pages
The Witches by Roald Dahl {22 Pages of Questions & 24 Pages of Activities}
-51 Pages
Happy Learning!
Renee Smalley
