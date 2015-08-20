Dominoes are one of the older and more versatile of manipulatives. Dominoes serve as a concrete representation for many mathematical concepts. The use of dominoes can serve as a bridge for many students to the more abstract understandings that need to be developed. Using dominoes to generate fractions, equations, and expressions engages students in a way that just working on a typical worksheet does not. Also, dominoes can be used to differentiate for diverse student levels as well as diverse problem sets.



Having students select dominoes to generate a set of problems provides opportunities for students to thoughtfully think about the components of the problem as they are creating it. This collection of activities for secondary mathematicians offers a variety of experiences using dominoes. Activity pages including unknowns and comparisons, domino equations, and domino ratios are provided. Multiple charts per page are provided as well as blank charts for extensions. The two per page and four per page will fit nicely into the Mathematician’s

Notebook.



This resource is great for students with dyslexia and language-based learning deficiencies.