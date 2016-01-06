MUSIC VIDEO DESCRIPTION
From seconds to millenniums, months to explaining leap years and more, this song goes over everything you need know about our system of time.
Incredibly catchy, and as entertaining as it is informative, this music video will have your students asking you to hit replay. It creatively impresses the units of time, months of the year, and more into your students memory with its memorable tune and lively animations. We think that the chorus on this song is so, so catchy - give it a listen and let us know if you agree!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZD_BhtiXuU
• Animated music video [HD Download]
Our flagship product. Each takes 250+ hours to write & animate.
• Lyric sheet for singing along
Your students can sing along as the music video plays.
• Fill in the blanks/cloze (lyrics w/ some missing words)
After they watch the video, they master the math vocabulary by filling in the missing words.
• Double sided worksheet with word problems
Well thought-out questions and word problems which challenge critical thinking skills.
• Extra drills printable
Early Finishers - Not So Fast! Straightforward math problems to move towards mastery.
• HW sheet
Video-Aligned homework that maintains the style and format of the animated video.
• Colorful Digital Poster/Anchor Chart
High-Resolution posters/anchor charts print on multiple 8.5 x 11 sheets. A how-to video guides you through assembly.
• Short quiz/exit slip to check for understanding
When activity is complete, check for concept mastery with short quiz.
• Answer Key
Detailed answer key. Rest-assured, all answers are double and triple-checked for accuracy.
• High Quality Song File
Get the song on a high quality MP3 file and play the song during break or lunch.
• Clear Lesson Plan Sheet Illuminating Classroom Best Practice:
Get my personal recommendations for how to introduce the material and set-up the lesson as I do in class.
