Students practice using the segment addition postulate in this matching activity to use in a variety of ways. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. The set includes 18 pairs of matching cards—one side with diagram of segments, the other side a value of x that solves for the measure.
Students will need to write an equation from these expressions to solve for the value of x that gives the correct measure. Students will have opportunities to practice identifying different types of segment problems and solving for the measures.
You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.
