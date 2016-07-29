This resource will get you organized and ready to manage a stellar autism classroom. Included in this set are 7 easy to use checklists that will guide your planning, structure, and instruction. Each checklist provides specific and detailed tasks and steps to be completed. Both new and veteran teachers will benefit from this efficient and systematic resource!

The Seven Steps for Setting Up a Stellar Autism Room Include:
- Step 1: Organization & Planning
- Step 2: Structure
- Step 3: Schedules
- Step 4: Visuals
- Step 5: Data & Behavior
- Step 6: Work Tasks, Academic Work, & IEP Goals
- Step 7: Communication & Social Skills

There is a checklist for each step!

$7.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • Seven-Steps-for-Setting-Up-a-Stellar-Autism-Room-Checklist.pdf
  • 1.png
  • 2.png
  • 3.png
  • 4.png

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

pdf, 5 MB

Seven-Steps-for-Setting-Up-a-Stellar-Autism-Room-Checklist

Presentation

png, 101 KB

1

Presentation

png, 101 KB

2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades