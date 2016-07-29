Seven-Steps-for-Setting-Up-a-Stellar-Autism-Room-Checklist

This resource will get you organized and ready to manage a stellar autism classroom. Included in this set are 7 easy to use checklists that will guide your planning, structure, and instruction. Each checklist provides specific and detailed tasks and steps to be completed. Both new and veteran teachers will benefit from this efficient and systematic resource!



The Seven Steps for Setting Up a Stellar Autism Room Include:

- Step 1: Organization & Planning

- Step 2: Structure

- Step 3: Schedules

- Step 4: Visuals

- Step 5: Data & Behavior

- Step 6: Work Tasks, Academic Work, & IEP Goals

- Step 7: Communication & Social Skills



There is a checklist for each step!