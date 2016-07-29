This packet contains 3 adapted recipe units for some fun St. Patty Themed cooking! Cooking is a fun and motivating activity that is great for language development, sequencing, fine motor skills, reading, and following directions! Great for children with special needs or early elementary grades!
There are 3 Recipe Units included in this download: Shamrock Shakes, Shamrock Freezes, and Shamrock Floats! Each unit contains:
- visual recipe
- written recipe
- visual comprehension activity
- written comprehension activity
- communication visuals & storage board
Also included is a fun sequencing activity for the Shamrock Float. You are sure to engage your students with these fun & seasonal activities! These are differentiated for all levels!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
