This packet contains 3 adapted recipe units for some fun St. Patty Themed cooking! Cooking is a fun and motivating activity that is great for language development, sequencing, fine motor skills, reading, and following directions! Great for children with special needs or early elementary grades!



There are 3 Recipe Units included in this download: Shamrock Shakes, Shamrock Freezes, and Shamrock Floats! Each unit contains:

- visual recipe

- written recipe

- visual comprehension activity

- written comprehension activity

- communication visuals & storage board



Also included is a fun sequencing activity for the Shamrock Float. You are sure to engage your students with these fun & seasonal activities! These are differentiated for all levels!