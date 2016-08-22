Students first read and cut out the booklet that contains text and images. They then sketch and create their own version using the text only template.
Each booklet contains 8 pages: the title page with 7 additional pages containing clip art images and the following shapes: square, circle, oval, rectangle, triangle, cube and cone. Also included are suggestions for using the booklets and an assembly instruction page.
The illustration version can be projected in class to present, review and practice pronunciation of the shapes. The text only version can be projected onto the Smart Board and students can draw pictures on the Smart Board that correspond to the text.
6 pages
Created: Aug 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
