Show kids that even shoes have a history with this fun/informative web quest. There are 9 web questions, a Did You Know? section, comprehension questions, a teacher page with directions, extension activities and the key.



Great for a Friday, day before a vacation or just when you'd like to show kids that history is all around us!



Part of my Everything Has a History Series:

