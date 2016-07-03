Now you can get the long vowels and short vowels interactive PowerPoint games together. This bundle helps students practice phonics and learn both vowel sounds! A fun and engaging way to add technology to the classroom. All of the vowels (aeiou) both long and short are included in these games. There are 25 words for each vowel included in each game.
*Get this bundle and save 25%.
Included are:
1) Long Vowel Word Families PowerPoint Game
2) Short Vowel Word Families PowerPoint Game
Game Compatibility:
These games can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
