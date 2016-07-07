Your students will love learning short vowel e words with the colorful flowers and cute bees. This activity is perfect for literacy centers or even independent work. Students pick a flower, then they have to find which bee makes a word on their flower. There are other activities included to help students learn the short vowels e sound. These activities include a short vowels flower worksheet and create your own short vowels e book.

Product Includes:
• Teacher Lesson Plan
• Short Vowel ‘e’ Word Families (eg, en, et, ed, ell, ent, est, eck)
• Flowers with Beginning Letters
• Flowers without Beginning Letters
• Bee Letters
• Create Your Own (blank bees and flowers)
• Flower Dry Erase Board
• Flower Dry Erase Board (printer friendly)
• Word Family Book Title Page, and Book Pages
• Real Words/ Nonsense Words Worksheet.

