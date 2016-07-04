This bundle is a great way for students to learn their short vowels in Kindergarten. Use the interactive short vowel anchor charts to introduce the concept. Then, play the Short Vowels PowerPoint game to get more practice with this concept.



*Get this bundle and save 25%.



Included are:

1) Short Vowels Anchor Charts PowerPoint

2) Short Vowels PowerPoint Game



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



