This interactive PowerPoint presentation will teach children all about how to be respectful in the school bathroom. It provides a child-friendly definition of respect and concrete examples showing kids what respect to yourself, others, the bathroom and things in the bathroom looks like and sounds like.

This presentation is perfect for PBIS, beginning of the year, review or social groups!

If your like this product, please check out:
All the items below are also available in a Behavior Lesson BUNDLE

Showing Respect in the Lunchroom Slide Show
Bucket Filling Power Point
Trust Bank Presentation
The Golden Rule and Acceptance
The Importance of Being Honest
Tattling vs. Telling
Snow at School
Being Respectful
Lining Up Properly
Know Your Anger Triggers
Keeping Hands and Feet to Yourself
Good Fit Video Games
Dealing with Conflict
Dealing with Anger
Controlling Your Behavior
How to be a Bucket Filler
Behavior T-Charts
A Safe Recess
5 Ways to Avoid a Fight

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Being-respectful-in-the-Lunch-Room-cover.jpg
  • preview.JPG
  • Showing-Respect-in-the-Bathroom-FINAL.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

jpg, 291 KB

Being-respectful-in-the-Lunch-Room-cover

Presentation

JPG, 130 KB

preview

Presentation

pptx, 13 MB

Showing-Respect-in-the-Bathroom-FINAL

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades