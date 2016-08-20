Sideways Stories from Wayside School Novel Study

Sideways Stories from Wayside School is a hilarious novel about a school that was supposed to be one story tall with thirty classrooms. However, the builder made a mistake and built the school thirty stories high with each story only containing one classroom. Consequently, everything about Wayside School is topsy-turvy.

Interest Level: Third through Fifth Grade
Lexile Framework: 460L
Grade Level Equivalent: 4.9
Guided Reading Level: P

This lesson includes thirty two printables focusing on comprehension questions and reading skills.

In addition, an emphasis is placed on the writing process. Each student will create a character and new chapter for the novel. Included in this novel study are:

Comprehension Questions – 15 pages total

Novel Activities

Tell me a Story – Novel Prediction
Wayside Characters – What Makes this Character Unique
The Thirtieth Story – Five W’s Chart
Knowledge is Valuable – Reading Strategy: Making Connections
Maurica Flavored Ice Cream – Main Idea and Details
My Ice Cream – Writing Prompt
The Nineteenth Story – Reading Strategy: Summarize
Smiling Faces - Personification
Mosquito Bites – Reading Strategy: Wondering
The Most Beautiful Teeth – Syntax and Semantics
Raincoats and Rats – Reading Strategy: Visualizing
Ten Adorable Toes – Reading Strategy: Inferring
Disclaimer – There is no Nineteenth Floor
She Doesn't Like You – Action Verbs
Fatso, Butterfingers, & Crabapple – Reading Strategy: Synthesizing
Turtles & a Pencil – Character Comparison
Eat a Frog – Double Entry Journal
Nancy & Mac – Wayside School Cluster
A Mustache of Many Colors – Cinquain Poem

Create a New Character and Chapter - Writing Project

*{Brainstorming Boxes} Setting, Unique Quirks, and Character Name - story planning page
*We all Need Friends - identify supporting characters
*{Brainstorming Boxes} Beginning, Middle, & End - plot graphic organizer
*Create a Character - illustrate main character and pinpoint character traits
*{Brainstorming Boxes} My Chapter Summary
*Design a New Cover Page - template for student book cover
*Writing Paper - five styles

