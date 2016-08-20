Sideways Stories from Wayside School Novel Study
Sideways Stories from Wayside School is a hilarious novel about a school that was supposed to be one story tall with thirty classrooms. However, the builder made a mistake and built the school thirty stories high with each story only containing one classroom. Consequently, everything about Wayside School is topsy-turvy.
Interest Level: Third through Fifth Grade
Lexile Framework: 460L
Grade Level Equivalent: 4.9
Guided Reading Level: P
This lesson includes thirty two printables focusing on comprehension questions and reading skills.
In addition, an emphasis is placed on the writing process. Each student will create a character and new chapter for the novel. Included in this novel study are:
Comprehension Questions – 15 pages total
Novel Activities
Tell me a Story – Novel Prediction
Wayside Characters – What Makes this Character Unique
The Thirtieth Story – Five W’s Chart
Knowledge is Valuable – Reading Strategy: Making Connections
Maurica Flavored Ice Cream – Main Idea and Details
My Ice Cream – Writing Prompt
The Nineteenth Story – Reading Strategy: Summarize
Smiling Faces - Personification
Mosquito Bites – Reading Strategy: Wondering
The Most Beautiful Teeth – Syntax and Semantics
Raincoats and Rats – Reading Strategy: Visualizing
Ten Adorable Toes – Reading Strategy: Inferring
Disclaimer – There is no Nineteenth Floor
She Doesn't Like You – Action Verbs
Fatso, Butterfingers, & Crabapple – Reading Strategy: Synthesizing
Turtles & a Pencil – Character Comparison
Eat a Frog – Double Entry Journal
Nancy & Mac – Wayside School Cluster
A Mustache of Many Colors – Cinquain Poem
Create a New Character and Chapter - Writing Project
*{Brainstorming Boxes} Setting, Unique Quirks, and Character Name - story planning page
*We all Need Friends - identify supporting characters
*{Brainstorming Boxes} Beginning, Middle, & End - plot graphic organizer
*Create a Character - illustrate main character and pinpoint character traits
*{Brainstorming Boxes} My Chapter Summary
*Design a New Cover Page - template for student book cover
*Writing Paper - five styles
Happy Learning!
Renee Smalley
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Wonder by R.J. Palacio {Comprehension, Art, Writing, Vocabulary, & Bully Bingo}
- (0)
- $6.99
The One and Only Ivan {Novel Study, Comprehension Questions Fan & Game Board}
- (0)
- $4.99
The Witches by Roald Dahl {22 Pages of Questions & 24 Pages of Activities}
- (0)
- $6.99
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
“Business at Eleven” by Toshio Mori MC Reading Comprehension Quiz/Test
- (0)
- $3.00
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23