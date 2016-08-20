Sideways Stories from Wayside School Novel Study



Sideways Stories from Wayside School is a hilarious novel about a school that was supposed to be one story tall with thirty classrooms. However, the builder made a mistake and built the school thirty stories high with each story only containing one classroom. Consequently, everything about Wayside School is topsy-turvy.



Interest Level: Third through Fifth Grade

Lexile Framework: 460L

Grade Level Equivalent: 4.9

Guided Reading Level: P



This lesson includes thirty two printables focusing on comprehension questions and reading skills.



In addition, an emphasis is placed on the writing process. Each student will create a character and new chapter for the novel. Included in this novel study are:



Comprehension Questions – 15 pages total



Novel Activities



Tell me a Story – Novel Prediction

Wayside Characters – What Makes this Character Unique

The Thirtieth Story – Five W’s Chart

Knowledge is Valuable – Reading Strategy: Making Connections

Maurica Flavored Ice Cream – Main Idea and Details

My Ice Cream – Writing Prompt

The Nineteenth Story – Reading Strategy: Summarize

Smiling Faces - Personification

Mosquito Bites – Reading Strategy: Wondering

The Most Beautiful Teeth – Syntax and Semantics

Raincoats and Rats – Reading Strategy: Visualizing

Ten Adorable Toes – Reading Strategy: Inferring

Disclaimer – There is no Nineteenth Floor

She Doesn't Like You – Action Verbs

Fatso, Butterfingers, & Crabapple – Reading Strategy: Synthesizing

Turtles & a Pencil – Character Comparison

Eat a Frog – Double Entry Journal

Nancy & Mac – Wayside School Cluster

A Mustache of Many Colors – Cinquain Poem



Create a New Character and Chapter - Writing Project



*{Brainstorming Boxes} Setting, Unique Quirks, and Character Name - story planning page

*We all Need Friends - identify supporting characters

*{Brainstorming Boxes} Beginning, Middle, & End - plot graphic organizer

*Create a Character - illustrate main character and pinpoint character traits

*{Brainstorming Boxes} My Chapter Summary

*Design a New Cover Page - template for student book cover

*Writing Paper - five styles



Happy Learning!



