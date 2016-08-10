I found that the best way for students to learn their sight words was to have them wear the sight word that they are working on. I tried stickers with the words, or stamps on their hands, so that the word was always close by if they needed to refer to it during class. But stamps wash away and stickers lose their stick, so I came up with bracelets.



Mine are colored for each different sight word that the students are working on. It helps differentiate if they are working on more than one sight word at a time.



This 1st set includes the first 10 Fry Words: a, my, the, I, like, we, go, on, to, you



Each page includes 8 colored or black and white bracelets for each of the 10 sight words. Simply print, cut, and tape around your student's wrists, so they can easily wear what they are learning!