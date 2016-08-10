I found that the best way for students to learn their sight words was to have them wear the sight word that they are working on. I tried stickers with the words, or stamps on their hands, so that the word was always close by if they needed to refer to it during class. But stamps wash away and stickers lose their stick, so I came up with bracelets.
Mine are colored for each different sight word that the students are working on. It helps differentiate if they are working on more than one sight word at a time.
This 1st set includes the first 10 Fry Words: a, my, the, I, like, we, go, on, to, you
Each page includes 8 colored or black and white bracelets for each of the 10 sight words. Simply print, cut, and tape around your student's wrists, so they can easily wear what they are learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
STEAM: Do Living Things Need Love to Grow and Change
- (0)
- $3.50
STEM: Coding the North Pole Packet CCSS/NGSS
- (1)
- $5.00
Designing a Digital Watermark
- (0)
- $2.25
Popular paid resources
Observation and Assessment Pack (EYFS)
- 5 Resources
- $7.04
Phonic sounds peg cards
- (0)
- $4.93
Phonics Phase 3 'air' sound worksheet
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Free Christmas Sheets - Work With Words
- (2)
- FREE
Winter themed Early Years pack
- (1)
- $4.93
Letter Shapes - lowercase print
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
CVC Worksheets Bundle
- (3)
- $8.00
CVC Worksheets Bundle, Color Worksheets
- (0)
- $7.25
Alphabet: Alphabet Activities
- (0)
- $2.82