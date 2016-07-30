$4.73
Word Time File-Folder Game. Sight Words / Dolch Pre-Primer Words / Sight Word Sentences: These Sight Word Games (Pre-Primer / Dolch Words) will enhance your students/child reading skills...as they read these fun pre-primer sight words and sentence strips!
These Pre-Primer Dolch Sight Word Games include:
-directions for the game
-48 sight words (pre-primer)
Set 1:
the, to, and, a, I, you, it, in, said, for, up, look, is, to we, little
Set 2:
down, can, see, not, one, my, me, big, come, blue, red, where, jump, away, here, help
Set 3:
make, yellow, two, play, run, find, three, funny, come, blue, red, where, jump, away, here, help
Note: Each set comes with eight animals (a total of 25 sets) - first page is the list of the Dolch Pre-Primer Sight Words for each set.
-32 sight word sentence strips (color coded - yellow, pink, white, and green)
-game board
-four-colored markers
Note: Dice not included
Laminate the file folder (with directions), sight words, sentence strips, and markers for longer use in the classroom or at home.
Note: Teachers and parents: you can always add more sentence strips to this game.
Three variations can be used for this Dolch Sight Word file-folder game.
The first option would be to have the students only play the game with sight words, no sentence strips.
Second, the directions have been provided for this option (which would be to include sentence strips, and no sight words.
Third option would be to have the students play the game with sights words and sentence strips.
K.1 Demonstrate understanding of the organization and basic features of print.
RF.K.3 Know and apply grade-level phonics and word analysis skills in decoding words.
Target standards in these areas:
-recognizing high-frequency words
-building print awareness
-building up their reading fluency
Use the sight word file-folder game the way that best suits your individual circumstances and classroom needs!
Enjoy!
Created: Jul 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
