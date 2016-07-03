These fun puzzles are perfect for end of the year activities in kindergarten. Your students will enjoy trying to catch the different bugs, animals and objects with these fun sight word puzzles. They are perfect for Spring, Summer, or any time of the year. The fun puzzle format is a great motivator for students to review their sight words at the end of the year; includes the first 100 sight words aligned to Fry’s list.



*No prep activity. Saves you time!



Game Play: Students color in the boxes that have the words from the list below. They cross out the other words. When they are done they will make a path to the object they are trying to catch.



Product Includes:

• Teacher Lesson Plan

• Catch A Ladybug Sight Words 1-10

• Catch A Frog Sight Words 1-10

• Catch A Butterfly Sight Words 10-20

• Catch A Whale Sight Words 10-20

• Catch A Raindrop Sight Words 20-30

• Catch A Dragonfly Sight Words 20-30

• Catch A Coconut Sight Words 30-40

• Catch A Dolphin Sight Words 30-40

• Catch An Insect Sight Words 40-50

• Catch A Bunny Sight Words 40-50

• Catch A Beach Ball Sight Words 50-60

• Catch A Fish Sight Words 50-60

• Catch A Grasshopper Sight Words 60-70

• Catch A Wave Sight Words 60-70

• Catch An Octopus Sight Words 70-80

• Catch A Seahorse Sight Words 70-80

• Catch A Rainbow Sight Words 80-90

• Catch A Sea Turtle Sight Words 80-90

• Catch The Sun Puzzle Sight Words 90-100

• Catch A Firefly Puzzle Sight Words 90-100

• Student Answer Keys (20)



