Sight Word Snowballs is a great way to practice sight words. These two fun interactive Sight Words PowerPoint games are great way to add technology to the classroom. There are 50 sight words in each game to help students learn sight words. This game bundle is aligned to Fry's sight words 1-100.
*Get this bundle and save 25%.
Included are:
1) Sight Word Snowballs #1
2) Sight Word Snowballs #2
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
This Product Includes:
• Sight Words 1-50
• 5 basketball game boards
• Sight Words 51-100
• 5 basketball game boards
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 4, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Ten Frame Counting PowerPoint Game
- (0)
- $3.50
Penguin Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Farm Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Phonics: Phonics Blend SW
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend SM
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend ST
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
Syllable Division Rules Bookmark and Chart
- (1)
- FREE
{Free} Winter Playdough Mats
- (3)
- FREE
PHONICS: LONG VOWEL SOUND SPLIT DIGRAPHS
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Easter Riddle the Room Activity
- (0)
- $3.75
CVC Worksheets Bundle
- (3)
- $8.00
CVC Worksheets Bundle, Color Worksheets
- (0)
- $7.25