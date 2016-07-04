Sight Words Soccer is an interactive PowerPoint soccer game, and is a great way to review sight words. There are 10 sight words in each game to help students learn sight words. The game is aligned to Fry's sight words 1-100.



This Product Includes:

• Sight Words 1-100

• 10 soccer game boards



Included are:

1) Sight Words Soccer #1

2) Sight Words Soccer #2



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



