Students practice finding slope from 2 points in this matching activity to use in a variety of ways. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. The set includes 2 different sets of 18 pairs matching cards that have the same solution.You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door.



Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.