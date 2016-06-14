Students practice converting from Standard Form to Slope Intercept Form of a linear equation in this matching activity which can be used in a variety of ways. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students or use one of the whole class activities suggested.



The set includes 18 pairs of matching cards—one side with a linear equation written in Standard For, the other side with a linear equation written in Slope Intercept For—kids have fun rewriting the equations and then matching up the pairs.



You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.

