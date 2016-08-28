snowman-fun-pack

Perfect for your winter, weather, and snow studies!
Included in this pack:
Snow Day: Create your own snowman scene
Snow Day: Create your own snowman poem
Snow Day: snowman maze
Snow Day: color me snowman
Snow Day: build your own snowman
Snow Day: snowman word search
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
thesaylers
Writing: Letters to My Future Self
Letter writing is a rewarding way to encourage kids to grow in their writing. This pack includes everything you need to create a writing lesson tha...
- (0)
- $4.00
BUNDLE
thesaylers
High School Bundle
Included in this Bundle: All About snow: 20 Activities Budgeting 101: Learning to manage Money Project Calendar and Time Management Cell Division P...
- 11 Resources
- $25.00
BUNDLE
thesaylers
Third Grade Math and Writing Bundle
Third Grade BUNDLE includes: Over 100 activities Math: Fall Jokes solved with multiplication Winter themed multiplication Place value, time and num...
- 9 Resources
- $20.00
Popular paid resources
TheGingerTeacher
Comparing Life Cycles - Complete Science Lesson
<strong>Comparing Life Cycles - Complete Science Lesson </strong> This download is a complete lesson on the comparing life cycles. Incl...
- (0)
- $8.45
TES PICKS
TeachersToolkit
What's The Weather Part 1: Presentation and Display
Part 1 of this What's The Weather' series introduces students to weather vocabulary. They will learn the difference between weather and climate; re...
- (9)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
TeachersToolkit
What's The Weather Bundle Integrated Unit
SAVE 20% BY PURCHASING THE BUNDLE! springsavings ‘What’s The Weather?’ bundle is an completely integrated unit for teaching the topic of weather. M...
- 3 Resources
- $4.23
New resources
jlp76
Autumn Winter Sorting task
Sorting task designed for students with autism / SEN This is designed to be used in different ways depending on ability level: * cut and laminate c...
- (1)
- $4.23
paultyler
Topical Science Update - September
September's Topical Science Update features Extreme Weather, Wasps, Cassini and the Solar Eclipse.
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
Rebecca-Reid
Weather Bear Printables and Weather Cards
This product includes the weather bear, clothes for five different kinds of weather, weather cards (in both English and Spanish!), and weather phot...
- (1)
- $3.00
Updated resources
BUNDLE
TheGingerTeacher
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle
<strong> Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle</strong> This download includes complete lesson plans and resources for 10 less...
- 11 Resources
- $60.15
TheGingerTeacher
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Plans
<strong> Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Plans</strong> This download includes complete lesson plans for 10 lessons on animal l...
- (0)
- $4.23
KS2History
Spring Poetry
Updated for Spring 2018! Download our five-lesson literacy unit of poetry planning for Years 1 and 2, based on performing Spring poetry and built a...
- (9)
- $4.23