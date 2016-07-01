Social Cognition Complete Unit is comprised of Social Cognition PowerPoints with video links and presenter notes, worksheets, quizzes, a 55 minute video link with video worksheet, warmups, and assessment, all bound together by daily lesson plans. This unit has everything you need to teach social cognition. Detailed lesson plans make no prep necessary. I have used these presentations for both AP Psychology and regular classes. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, PowerPoint lecture, a review handout or activity, and an exit ticket. The unit ends with a final assessment that covers everything. Social Cognition PowerPoints include presenter notes that guide you through PowerPoint lectures and Youtube video links that illustrate real life examples of the concepts covered. This is the first of two Social Psychology Units. The second is Social Influence Unit.

Topics Include
Social Cognition
- Self Concept
- Social Comparisons
- Social Identify Theory
Social Perception
- Schemas and Self-fulfilling Prophecy
Theory of Attribution
- Actor Observable Bias
- Fundamental Attribution Error
- Self Serving Bias
Attitudes
- Changing Attitudes
- Cognitive Dissonance
- Central Route
- Peripheral Route
- Source, Message, Audience & Channel
Prejudice and Discrimination
- Motivational Theories & Authoritarian Personality
- Social Identity
- Cognitive and Learning Theories
Love Attraction
- Attraction
- Proximity
- Physical Attraction, Similarity, & Reciprocity
- Love - Passionate and Companionate Love
- Sternberg's Triangular Theory of Love

More stuff on the way! For more great products, visit my store at Big Ideas in Teaching or find me on Pinterest!

$13.75

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1-Ninja-Cover.jpg
  • 2..png
  • 3.-.png
  • 4.-png.png
  • Social-Cognition-Lesson-Material.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 185 KB

1-Ninja-Cover

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 160 KB

2.

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 131 KB

3.-

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades