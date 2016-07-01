Social Cognition Complete Unit is comprised of Social Cognition PowerPoints with video links and presenter notes, worksheets, quizzes, a 55 minute video link with video worksheet, warmups, and assessment, all bound together by daily lesson plans. This unit has everything you need to teach social cognition. Detailed lesson plans make no prep necessary. I have used these presentations for both AP Psychology and regular classes. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, PowerPoint lecture, a review handout or activity, and an exit ticket. The unit ends with a final assessment that covers everything. Social Cognition PowerPoints include presenter notes that guide you through PowerPoint lectures and Youtube video links that illustrate real life examples of the concepts covered. This is the first of two Social Psychology Units. The second is Social Influence Unit.
Topics Include
Social Cognition
- Self Concept
- Social Comparisons
- Social Identify Theory
Social Perception
- Schemas and Self-fulfilling Prophecy
Theory of Attribution
- Actor Observable Bias
- Fundamental Attribution Error
- Self Serving Bias
Attitudes
- Changing Attitudes
- Cognitive Dissonance
- Central Route
- Peripheral Route
- Source, Message, Audience & Channel
Prejudice and Discrimination
- Motivational Theories & Authoritarian Personality
- Social Identity
- Cognitive and Learning Theories
Love Attraction
- Attraction
- Proximity
- Physical Attraction, Similarity, & Reciprocity
- Love - Passionate and Companionate Love
- Sternberg's Triangular Theory of Love
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
