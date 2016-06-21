Social Psychology: Social Influence PowerPoints w/Presenter Notes and Embedded Video Links is packed with stunning visuals and built in video clips illustrating social influence principles, everything you need to keep your students engaged. Lecture contains four PowerPoints, 45 slides total with presenter notes to guide you through the lecture, help you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess and engage your students. To top it all off, a 25 question assessment that covers all the notes is included. Note: This does not cover all of Social Psychology. This is the second of two units that makes up Social Psychology. The first is Social Influence - search my store for more information.
Topics Include
Social Norms
Deindividuation
Social Facilitation, Social Impairment, Social Loafing
Conformity
- Solomon Asch's study
- Public Conformity
- Private Acceptance
Compliance
- Foot-in-the-Door Technique
- Door-in-the-Face Procedure
- Low-ball Approach
Obedience
- Stanley Milgrim's Study
- Factors affecting Obedience
- “Captainitis” phenomenon
Agression
- Various Approaches
- Social Scripts
Altruism
- Social Exchange Theory
- Social Responsibility Norm
- Kitty Genovese Case
- Bystander Affect
