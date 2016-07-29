Social Studies concepts can be difficult to target at the foundation level. Use these fun and engaging adapted books to teach basic science themes. These would be great for preschool, kindergarten, or 1st grade. I use these with my students with autism to work on primary skills! Use for independent work tasks, homework, or one-on-one work time.



Adapted books are great because they are hands-on, engaging, and interactive!



This packet contains 5 Adapted Books!

- Goods vs. Services

- A Guide to Our Government

- All Around Town

- Map Mania

- A Long, Long Time Ago





Detailed instructions for setups and visuals labels included!