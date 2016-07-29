Social studies concepts can be difficult to target at the foundation level. Use these fun and engaging file folder activities to teach basic social studies themes. These would be great for preschool, kindergarten, or 1st grade. I use these with my students with autism to work on primary skills! Use for independent work tasks, homework, or one-on-one work time.
File folder activities are great because they are hands-on and easy to store!
This packet contains 8 File Folder Activities!
- Match USA Maps
- Match World Flags
- Match Historical Figures
- Match Historical Places
- Sort Wants vs. Needs
- Sort Land and Water Landforms
- Sort Places you Work vs. Places you Live
- Sort Modern and Old Objects
Detailed instructions for setups and visuals labels included!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
