In this packet, you will find anchor posters, visual prompts, definition cards, and reflection sheets to use for kids who struggle with anxiety or constant worrying. Posters are included in both landscape and portrait. They are also included in color and black and white. Reflection sheets included for primary and intermediate students.
Strategies included are:
Pop that Bubble!
Take Deep Breaths
Flip Your Brain
Happy Place
Some of these strategies are used with Zones of Regulations and Think Social.
Created: Jun 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
