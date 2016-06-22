In this packet, you will find anchor posters, visual prompts, definition cards, and reflection sheets to use for kids who struggle with anxiety or constant worrying. Posters are included in both landscape and portrait. They are also included in color and black and white. Reflection sheets included for primary and intermediate students.

Strategies included are:

Pop that Bubble!

Take Deep Breaths

Flip Your Brain

Happy Place



Some of these strategies are used with Zones of Regulations and Think Social.