Solve real world and mathematical volume problems using volume formula, and the associative power of multiplication. Recognzie volume as additive by adding right rectangular prisms. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Relate volume to operations of multiplication and division
- Use unit cubes to find volume of a right rectangular prism
- Apply formulas V = L x W x H and V = B x H
- Add volume of two right rectangular prisms

Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.

Aligned with NCCS Math - 5.MD.5

