Students practice solving Absolute Value Linear Equations in this matching activity to use in a variety of ways.The set includes 18 pairs of cards: one side has the absolute value linear equation written and the other side has the graph that matches that equation. You can also use these cards to reinforce translations of absolute value equations.



Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door.



Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.