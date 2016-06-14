Students practice solving proportions in this matching activity, The set includes 2 different sets of matching cards. In each set are 18 pairs of matching cards. In one set one half the cards have a proportion and the other half of the cards has the answer to a proportion. In the other set, students will have 18 pairs of proportions that have the same solution.

You can use in a variety of ways.You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. You can use in a variety of ways. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. Or you can laminate and use as a warm up on a daily basis.

Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.

Created: Jun 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

