Students practice solving proportions in this matching activity, The set includes 2 different sets of matching cards. In each set are 18 pairs of matching cards. In one set one half the cards have a proportion and the other half of the cards has the answer to a proportion. In the other set, students will have 18 pairs of proportions that have the same solution.



You can use in a variety of ways.You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. You can use in a variety of ways. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. Or you can laminate and use as a warm up on a daily basis.



Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.