South Korea, This Kid's Life is a booklet that focuses on how a child lives daily life in a different country, compared to how people live in their own country. This particular book tracks the life of a girl named Ji-min who lives in the country of South Korea.



Included:

1. A pre-test to see what your students know about South Korea

2. A 2 page letter from Ji-min that describes her life in South Korea

3. Facts about South Korea and discussion questions

4. Word Search Puzzle

5. Secret Code Puzzle

6. Make a South Korean Fan

7. Create a South Korean Flag

8. Color a South Korean Girl

8. Postcard Writing Activity

10. South Korean Life Writing Activity

11. Korean Phrases

12. Crossword Puzzle about Korea

14. Similarities and Differences Organizer and Writing Activity



