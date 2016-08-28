Introduce your students to Spanish culture! These booklets contain many things for which Spain is famous such as flamenco, bullfighting, running of the bulls, soccer, olives, castles, cathedrals, Iberian ham and Don Quixote. Students first cut, assemble and read the booklet that contains text and illustrations. They then create their own version using the text only template.
Each booklet contains 12 pages: the title page with 11 additional pages. This item also includes suggestions for using the booklets and an assembly instruction page.
The illustration version can be projected in class to present, review and practice pronunciation of the vocabulary words. The text only version can be projected onto the Smart Board and students can draw pictures on the Smart Board that correspond to the text.
The booklets are also helpful additions to interactive notebooks.
8 pages
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
