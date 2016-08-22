Students translate 15 English to Spanish sentences with acabar de + common infinitive verbs. A sample sentence is, "She just read the book." Assign as homework or use as a quick start review in class.

The activity is copied 2 per page for student handouts.

The answer key is included.

2 pages

