This is a 36 point quiz containing 2 sets of 15 Spanish and English matching of descriptive adjectives commonly used for people. Students must also answer 2 questions on agreement in number and gender of nouns and adjectives such as "the funny girl." This item could also be used as a homework worksheet. The answer key is included.

2 pages

$2.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • quiz---30-matching---2-noun-adj-agreement-TES-.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Assessment

pdf, 866 KB

quiz---30-matching---2-noun-adj-agreement-TES-

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades