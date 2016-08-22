This file contains 21 different adjectives commonly used to describe people. This PowerPoint can be used in the following ways:

1. Print and post as a colorful student reference
2. Project in the classroom to review Spanish adjectives. The adjectives appear on mouse click.
3. Assign as homework. Have students write the English meaning under each Spanish word.

There are 2 designs, with and without a yellow frame.

