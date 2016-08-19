This Spanish Airport/Travel Crossword contains 30 Spanish airport and travel vocabulary words plus corresponding Spanish to English and English to Spanish vocabulary lists.

Students are instructed to complete the following 3 tasks so they get plenty of practice using the vocabulary:

1. Complete the crossword
2. Write an appropriate Spanish vocabulary word under each picture
3. Write the Spanish translation next to the clue

This item makes a good substitute activity because students can use the vocabulary list to quiz each other after completing the crossword.

2 pages

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • airport---travel-crossword-TES-Sue-Summers.pdf
  • airport-crossword---THUMBNAIL.gif

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 1 MB

airport---travel-crossword-TES-Sue-Summers

Worksheet

gif, 103 KB

airport-crossword---THUMBNAIL

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 40%

Bundle

Spanish Airport and Travel Bundle of 6 Items

$10.00

Categories & Grades