This Spanish Airport/Travel Crossword contains 30 Spanish airport and travel vocabulary words plus corresponding Spanish to English and English to Spanish vocabulary lists.
Students are instructed to complete the following 3 tasks so they get plenty of practice using the vocabulary:
1. Complete the crossword
2. Write an appropriate Spanish vocabulary word under each picture
3. Write the Spanish translation next to the clue
This item makes a good substitute activity because students can use the vocabulary list to quiz each other after completing the crossword.
2 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
