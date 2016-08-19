Add color to your classroom with these 33 Spanish Animals Alphabet signs! Each sign has a letter, animal picture and the Spanish animal word. All 30 original Spanish letters are included, plus a title page, end page and page that includes the letters ch, ll, n with tilde, and rr.

This item can also be used as a presentation.

33 pages
abecedario español

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • signs-animal-alphabet-TES-Sue-Summers.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Room Visuals

pdf, 3 MB

signs-animal-alphabet-TES-Sue-Summers

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades