Partners quiz each other to see who can get all vocabulary correct and climb "las escaleras", or the stairs. One student has the answer key and the other has the infinitives with subject pronouns. After one makes it to the top of the stairs, students switch parts. The download contains:



1. Activity page answer key grid for partner 1. This page contains 35 verb conjugations of 16 common -ar verbs such as hablar, cantar, bailar, buscar and caminar. They are copied 2 per page.



2. Activity page with infinitive/subject pronoun grid for partner 2. These are also copied 2 per page.



3. Instruction page with suggestions for the activity.



4. Quiz page. This contains the same verbs as the 2 activity pages but is in a quiz format with name, class period, and the total score.



5. Spanish/English vocabulary. These are copied 6 per page for student handouts.



This is a good activity to use when -ar verbs are introduced and also as a review for back to school and throughout the year for upper levels.



5 pages