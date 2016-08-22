Partners quiz each other to see who can get all vocabulary correct and climb "las escaleras", or the stairs. One student has the answer key and the other has the infinitives with subject pronouns. After one makes it to the top of the stairs, students switch parts. The download contains:
1. Activity page answer key grid for partner 1. This page contains 35 verb conjugations of 16 common -ar verbs such as hablar, cantar, bailar, buscar and caminar. They are copied 2 per page.
2. Activity page with infinitive/subject pronoun grid for partner 2. These are also copied 2 per page.
3. Instruction page with suggestions for the activity.
4. Quiz page. This contains the same verbs as the 2 activity pages but is in a quiz format with name, class period, and the total score.
5. Spanish/English vocabulary. These are copied 6 per page for student handouts.
This is a good activity to use when -ar verbs are introduced and also as a review for back to school and throughout the year for upper levels.
5 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 24%
Other resources by this author
Spanish ER & IR Verbs Conjugation Chart - 14 Regular Verbs
- (1)
- $2.50
Spanish Affirmative and Negative Words with Stem Changes Verbs
- (0)
- $2.50
Spanish Superlative Adjectives Sentence Translations
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
Legalised Prostitution - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
Food Tax - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
Eating Disorders - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
Reading cards
- (2)
- FREE
Using Colons and Semi-Colons!
- (2)
- $4.23
Spelling, Punctuation and Grammar Resource Pack
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
this/that/these/those
- (0)
- $2.82
KS2 English Skills Revision Series Two Resource Pack
- (0)
- $14.09
KS3 English Skills Series One Resource Pack
- (0)
- $14.09