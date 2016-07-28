Students learn birthday vocabulary in a fun, hands on way with these 2 Spanish emergent reader booklets. Each contains 8 pages: the title page with 7 additional pages. One contains text and images, and the other contains text only so students can sketch and create their own versions of the booklets. Also included are suggestions for using the booklets and an assembly instruction page.
Students first cut, assemble and read the booklet containing text and images. Words and phrases included are yo tengo ___ años, fiesta, pastel, sombrero de fiesta, piñata, globos, and regalo. They then sketch and create their own versions with the text only template.
The illustration version can be projected in class to present, review and practice pronunciation of the vocabulary words. The text only version can be projected onto the Smart Board and students can draw pictures on the Smart Board that correspond to the text.
The booklets can be used anytime, but they're also very nice to have on hand for individual birthday surprises!
6 pages
