Students love these cooperative learning, hands on vocabulary puzzles! With this activity, they'll practice 26 different chores as they assemble a 4 x 4 Spanish/English vocabulary puzzle. Examples of chores included are cocinar la cena, poner la mesa, lavar el carro, pasar la aspiradora, and planchar la ropa. The puzzle contains a list of all words in Spanish alongside it and a bilingual vocabulary page copied 2/page for paper saving student handouts. Also included is a page of tips and suggestions for using the puzzles.
Most words are repeated at least once which makes the puzzle more challenging. Just photocopy enough for class sets (1 for every 2 students if working in pairs, or 1 per student if working alone), cut and fasten with a paper clip. Distribute to students and challenge them to reassemble the puzzles as quickly as possible.
The puzzles are great to use for introducing and reviewing vocabulary, and they're also helpful for sub lessons. After students assemble the puzzles, they can use the vocabulary lists to quiz each other on the vocabulary.
3 pages
Created: Aug 8, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
