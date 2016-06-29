This resource contains seventeen 8 1/2" x 11" signs based on common classroom requests and situations. They can be used as a bulletin board set, word wall, or displayed anywhere in your classroom.



These signs contain many of the expressions that your students will need to operate in the target language from Day 1. Even beginning level classes can learn to make requests quickly and easily with these signs serving as a reference.



Each sign has a phrase or question, in Spanish, as well as a visual to help students remember the meaning.



Included Phrases & Questions:

-¿Puedo ir al baño?

-¿Puedo tomar agua?

-¿Puedo ir a mi armario?

-Necesito ir a la oficina

-¿Me prestas un lápiz?

-¿Puedo ir a la enfermera?

-¿Puedo llamar a mi madre?

-¿Cómo se dice _____?

-¿Qué significa _____?

-Repita, por favor.

-¿Tienes una hoja de papel?

-¿Cuándo es el exámen?

-¿Puedo escuchar la música?

-¿Cómo se escribe _____?

-No entiendo

-Explique de nuevo, por favor.

-¿En qué página estámos?